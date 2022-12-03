Army 75, Wagner 64

Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, B.Brown 3-6 1-4 9, Ezquerra 3-14 0-0 9, Hunt 6-16 2-2 17, Moore 2-6 1-1 5, Price Noel 4-9 0-0 10, Fletcher 4-5 1-4 9, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, J.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 5-11 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason