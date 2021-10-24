Armstrong's six TDs lift Virginia past Yellow Jackets, 48-40

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and Virginia rallied from a slow start and beat Georgia Tech 48-40 on Saturday night, the Cavaliers' fourth straight victory.
Armstrong connected with Dontayvion Wicks for touchdowns of 13 and 77 yards, Billy Kemp IV from a yard out and Ra'Shaun Henry from 20 yards. He scored on runs of 4 and 14 yards as the Cavaliers (6-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied after trailing 13-0 midway through the first quarter.