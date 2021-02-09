Arkansas ends 8-game losing streak to Kentucky, 81-80 Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 10:09 p.m.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Tate scored 15 points, including two free throws with 4.3 seconds left, and Davonte Davis made a steal on the ensuing possession as Arkansas edged Kentucky 81-80 on Tuesday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the series.
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz sank a 3-pointer from the right wing with 12.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats an 80-79 lead. Davis had a contested layup roll off the rim at the other end, but Tate grabbed the offensive rebound in traffic and was fouled. After Tate’s go-ahead free throw, Kentucky got it to 7-footer Olivier Sarr at midcourt, but Davis intercepted his pass.