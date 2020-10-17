Arkansas State fires 2 coaches, 52 points allowed in win

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson has announced the firing of two defensive coaches, a day after after the Red Wolves allowed 52 points in a win over Georgia State.

Anderson on Friday said defensive coordinator David Duggan and defensive pass game coordinator Ed Pinkham were dismissed following ASU’s 59-52 win on Thursday. ASU surrendered 583 total yards and 314 passing during Thursday night’s win.

Anderson said he spoke with athletic director Terry Mohajir about the change, but the decision was his.

“I am responsible for putting a staff together and trying to create the best environment to maximize our players’ abilities,” Anderson said in a statement that also praised both Duggan and Pinkham. "I believe a change is necessary for us to move forward, turn a corner defensively and get the results we want.?

Anderson said safeties and special teams coach Nick Paremski will serve as interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of the season and a restructuring of the staff is pending.