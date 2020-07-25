https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Arizona-Team-Stax-15433462.php
Arizona Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.219
|.242
|32
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.500
|.500
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Locastro
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|7.88
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|8
|7
|7
|0
|7
|8
|López
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Crichton
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bumgarner
|0
|1
|4.76
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Ginkel
|0
|0
|54.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2
