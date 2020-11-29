Arizona State routs Houston Baptist 100-77 in home opener

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Marcus Bagley scored 21 points, fellow freshman Josh Christopher added 17 and No. 18 Arizona State used a huge first-half run to rout Houston Baptist 100-77 on Sunday.

The Sun Devils (2-1) played without starting guard Alonzo Verge for unspecified reasons in their home opener, but it did little to slow them down against the overmatched Huskies (0-2).

Arizona State was much more crisp offensively than in a loss to No. 3 Villanova last week, dishing out 21 assists on 36 field goals, and put the game out of reach early with a 33-3 first-half run.

The Sun Devils shot 55% and went 12 for 27 from the 3-point arc against the Huskies, who had the nation's worst scoring defense last season.

Ty Dalton led Houston Baptist with 19 points.

The guard-heavy Sun Devils played cohesively in a six-point win over Rhode Island at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, but were too much one-on-one offensively in a nine-point loss to No. 3 Villanova the second game in Bubbleville.

Arizona State worked out the offensive kinks in practice and took it out on the Huskies.

The Sun Devils scored 12 straight points to build a 15-point lead and kept going, pushing it to 36-15 with their 33-3 run. Arizona State made 10 straight shots and had 17 assists on 23 field goals during the run.

The Sun Devils didn't let up, building a 65-31 halftime lead for their most first-half points since 1996-97.

Houston Baptist played better in the second half after a similar slow start in its opener against TCU, a 69-45 loss.

The Huskies couldn't replicate it , missing their first eight shots of the second half as Arizona State stretched the lead to 78-31.

BIG PICTURE

Houston Baptist was no match for Arizona State's size and athleticism, leading to a predictably-ugly road loss against a Top-25 team.

Arizona State regained its offensive mojo after the debacle against Villanova and picked up an easy win in its home opener against a team that won four games last season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arizona State will likely stay close to its No. 18 ranking in Monday's poll after winning two games and losing to No. 3 Villanova.

UP NEXT

Houston Baptist plays at SMU on Wednesday.

Arizona State plays at California in its Pac-12 opener Thursday.

