Arizona St. 91, San Diego 67

Nyarko 0-0 0-0 0, Earlington 5-14 1-2 12, McKinney 2-5 0-0 5, Sisoho Jawara 6-11 0-1 15, E.Williams 7-16 2-2 17, Pierre 2-9 1-1 7, Beniwal 1-1 0-1 3, Turner 2-6 1-1 6, Dahlke 1-2 0-2 2, Lynch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 5-10 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason