Arizona St. 82, Prairie View 67

Lewis 3-4 1-2 7, Paul 7-15 0-0 16, Gerlyn Smith 3-6 0-1 7, Taylor 5-10 0-3 11, Thornton 5-12 4-6 16, Heard 0-0 0-0 0, Soders 1-3 0-0 2, Bowen 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchinson 0-2 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Rosenthal 2-8 0-0 5, Kayla Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Harper 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 27-63 6-14 67
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason