Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas called out on strikes. Emmanuel Rivera homers to left field. Ketel Marte singles to right center field. Christian Walker grounds out to shallow infield. Ketel Marte out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Rockies 0.

Diamondbacks third. Geraldo Perdomo grounds out to shallow right field to C.J. Cron. Josh Rojas grounds out to shallow infield to Jose Urena. Emmanuel Rivera homers to center field. Ketel Marte called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 0.

Diamondbacks fifth. Carson Kelly grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Jordan Luplow pops out to shallow infield to C.J. Cron. Geraldo Perdomo walks. Josh Rojas homers to left field. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Emmanuel Rivera walks. Ketel Marte singles to right field. Emmanuel Rivera to second. Christian Walker pops out to shallow right field to Brendan Rodgers.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 0.

Diamondbacks eighth. Ketel Marte lines out to second base to Brendan Rodgers. Christian Walker grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron. Daulton Varsho triples, advances to home. Fielding error by Charlie Blackmon. Jake McCarthy grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 0.

Diamondbacks ninth. Carson Kelly doubles to deep left field. Alek Thomas lines out to shallow right field to C.J. Cron. Geraldo Perdomo grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron. Carson Kelly to third. Josh Rojas singles to deep left field. Carson Kelly scores. Emmanuel Rivera grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 0.