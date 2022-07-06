Skip to main content
Arizona 6, San Francisco 2

San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 6 2 Totals 31 6 8 5
Slater cf 4 1 2 0 Luplow rf 3 0 0 0
Flores 1b 3 0 1 0 Peralta ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Belt 1b 0 0 0 0 Hummel lf 4 1 1 0
Ruf lf 2 0 1 0 Herrera c 0 0 0 0
Ystrzemski ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Marte dh 3 1 0 0
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 1 1 0
Pederson rf-lf 3 0 0 1 Kennedy 2b 3 0 0 1
Mercedes dh 2 1 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 1 1 0
Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 Varsho ph-c 2 1 2 3
La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Perdomo ss 3 0 2 1
Wynns c 3 0 1 1 Hager 3b 2 0 0 0
Rojas ph-3b 1 1 1 0
San Francisco 000 100 100 2
Arizona 000 010 05x 6

E_Villar (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Crawford (9), Walker (11), C.Kelly (4), Varsho (15). HR_Varsho (12). SF_Pederson (3), Kennedy (2). S_Wynns (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Wood 5 4 1 1 0 4
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers H,11 1 1 0 0 0 0
Leone L,3-1 BS,1-3 1-3 2 4 4 2 1
Doval 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Arizona
Gilbert 3 2-3 4 1 1 1 2
Middleton 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 1 0 1 4
Smith W,1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Leone(2).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Lassogna-DUP.

T_3:07. A_14,467 (48,686).

Written By