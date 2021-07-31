Skip to main content
Sports

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 5 11 5 Totals 37 6 10 6
Taylor 2b 5 1 2 3 VanMeter 2b 5 1 3 3
Muncy 1b 4 1 1 0 Cabrera 3b 3 0 2 2
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0
Seager ss 5 0 2 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 1
W.Smith c 4 1 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 0 0
Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 Peralta lf 4 1 0 0
Bellinger cf 5 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 5 1 1 0
McKinney rf 5 1 2 0 Varsho cf 4 1 1 0
Gonsolin p 1 0 0 0 Gallen p 2 0 0 0
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Ellis ph 1 1 1 0
González p 0 0 0 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0
McKinstry ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar p 0 0 0 0
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 de Geus p 0 0 0 0
Vesia p 0 0 0 0 Young ph 1 0 0 0
Beaty ph 1 1 1 0 Clippard p 0 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Reddick ph 1 0 0 0
Pujols ph 1 0 1 1 Peacock p 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Treinen p 0 0 0 0
Nelson p 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 002 210 0 5
Arizona 020 102 000 1 6

E_VanMeter (6). DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Arizona 14. 2B_VanMeter 3 (11), Walker (13), Varsho (6), Cabrera (17). 3B_Taylor (4). HR_Taylor (17). SB_Ahmed (7), Pujols (1). SF_Pollock (1), Walker (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 1 2-3 1 2 2 5 1
Bickford 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
González 1 1 0 0 1 2
Graterol 1 2 1 1 1 0
Vesia 1 1 1 1 1 1
J.Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen 1 2 0 0 1 3
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 0
Nelson L,1-2 1-3 1 1 0 0 0
Arizona
Gallen 6 5 2 2 1 8
Faria 0 3 2 2 0 0
Aguilar H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
de Geus BS,0-2 1 2 1 1 1 0
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0
Peacock W,4-6 1 0 0 0 0 0

Graterol pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Faria pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Clippard (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_4:33. A_20,780 (48,686).