Arizona 5, San Diego 1

San Diego Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 6 1 Totals 32 5 8 5 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 2 Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 1 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 1 Pham dh 4 0 0 0 Peralta dh 4 0 2 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 1 1 0 Vogt c 4 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 1 An.Young 3b 1 0 0 0 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 1 0 0 0 a-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 Varsho lf 4 1 1 0 Profar lf 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0

San Diego 000 000 001 — 1 Arizona 000 001 04x — 5

E_An.Young 2 (2). LOB_San Diego 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Grisham (4), Myers (5), S.Marte (6). HR_Calhoun (5). SB_Hosmer (1), Grisham (4). SF_K.Marte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Lamet, L, 2-1 6 3 1 1 1 8 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 0 Yates 0 0 1 1 0 1 Ja.Guerra 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 Hill 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

Arizona M.Kelly, W, 3-1 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 7 Ju.Guerra, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rondón, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chafin 1 2 1 1 0 1

Yates pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Yates, Ja.Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:03.