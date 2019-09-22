Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Arizona San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Almonte rf 4 3 3 0 Garcia 2b 5 0 1 0 Leyba 2b 3 1 2 2 Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 2 Baez p 0 0 0 0 Lamb 1b 3 0 0 0 Myers cf 1 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 1 Rojas lf 4 0 0 0 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 0 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 France ph 1 0 1 0 Weaver p 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Quantrill p 1 0 0 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 Martini ph-lf 2 1 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Walker ph-1b 2 0 0 0

Arizona 100 001 020 — 4 San Diego 000 010 010 — 2

E_Ahmed 2 (13). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Escobar (29), Almonte (2), Leyba (2). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_Renfroe (33). SB_Ahmed (8). SF_Leyba (1).

Arizona Weaver 2 0 0 0 0 1 Clarke W,5-5 3 2 1 1 1 2 Crichton H,3 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 McFarland H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hirano H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ginkel H,8 2-3 0 1 0 1 1 Chafin 0 1 0 0 0 0 Bradley S,16-19 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

San Diego Quantrill 5 2 1 1 0 6 Strahm L,5-10 1 2 1 1 0 1 Baez 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Perdomo 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Bradley (Renfroe). WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:12. A_30,191 (42,445).