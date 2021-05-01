Arizona 3, Vegas 0

Vegas 0 0 0 — 0 Arizona 1 0 2 — 3 First Period_1, Arizona, Hayden 2 (Brassard, Demers), 9:13. Second Period_None. Third Period_2, Arizona, Bunting 9 (Schmaltz), 1:30. 3, Arizona, Fischer 2 (Dvorak, Crouse), 17:23 (en). Shots on Goal_Vegas 11-6-8_25. Arizona 9-11-12_32. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 2. Goalies_Vegas, Lehner 12-2-2 (31 shots-29 saves). Arizona, Hill 8-8-1 (25-25). A_5,111 (17,125). T_2:23. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Travis Gawryletz. More for youSportsUConn men's basketball sports performance director departsBy Dan BrechlinSportsRugby returns to Connecticut high schools with modified...By Scott Ericson