Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 2 5 2 Dyson lf-cf 5 0 0 0 Ystrzemski rf-lf 3 1 0 0 Marte cf 3 1 2 1 Belt 1b 4 1 2 1 Locastro lf 0 1 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 Walker 1b 3 1 2 1 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0 Vogt c 4 0 1 1 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Jones rf 3 0 2 1 Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 0 0 Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 Leake p 3 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Abad p 0 0 0 0 Vargas 2b 1 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Slater ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Arizona 000 011 100 — 3 San Francisco 100 000 010 — 2

E_Avila (1). DP_Arizona 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Belt (22). HR_Marte (28). SB_Walker (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Leake W,1-2 7 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 McFarland 0 1 0 0 0 0 Ginkel H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Bradley S,9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Samardzija 5 3 1 1 3 3 Coonrod L,4-1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Abad 1 0 0 0 0 1 Moronta 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 0

McFarland pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Abad pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Leake (Dickerson), Watson (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:46. A_28,262 (41,915).