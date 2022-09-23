Argentine Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|21
|12
|3
|6
|26
|22
|39
|Atletico Tucuman
|20
|10
|8
|2
|23
|11
|38
|Huracan
|21
|9
|10
|2
|26
|15
|37
|Gimnasia
|20
|10
|6
|4
|21
|11
|36
|Racing Club
|20
|9
|7
|4
|26
|15
|34
|River Plate
|20
|9
|5
|6
|29
|17
|32
|Godoy Cruz
|21
|9
|5
|7
|23
|22
|32
|Argentinos
|20
|9
|3
|8
|22
|20
|30
|CA Platense
|20
|7
|8
|5
|18
|15
|29
|Newell's
|20
|8
|5
|7
|19
|18
|29
|Patronato Parana
|20
|7
|7
|6
|23
|20
|28
|Tigre
|20
|6
|9
|5
|28
|24
|27
|San Lorenzo
|20
|5
|12
|3
|23
|19
|27
|Estudiantes
|20
|7
|6
|7
|19
|20
|27
|Barracas Central
|20
|7
|6
|7
|24
|28
|27
|Santa Fe
|19
|7
|5
|7
|21
|24
|26
|Banfield
|21
|6
|7
|8
|21
|24
|25
|Defensa y Justicia
|20
|6
|7
|7
|18
|21
|25
|Sarmiento
|20
|7
|4
|9
|20
|24
|25
|Independiente
|20
|6
|6
|8
|22
|23
|24
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|19
|7
|3
|9
|23
|25
|24
|Rosario Central
|20
|6
|6
|8
|15
|19
|24
|Arsenal
|20
|4
|11
|5
|21
|22
|23
|Talleres
|19
|5
|7
|7
|16
|17
|22
|Colon
|20
|4
|7
|9
|15
|24
|19
|Lanus
|20
|3
|5
|12
|17
|30
|14
|Velez Sarsfield
|19
|1
|10
|8
|19
|27
|13
|Aldosivi
|20
|3
|4
|13
|12
|33
|13
