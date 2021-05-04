Wainwright, Cards win 5th in row; Mets fire hitting coaches DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 12:14 a.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright came off the COVID-19 injured list and hung tough, St. Louis got a lights-out performance from its bullpen and the Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-5 Monday night for their fifth straight win.
After the game, the Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater. New York has struggled badly with runners in scoring position this season, a trouble spot last year as well when Davis worked remotely because of coronavirus concerns.