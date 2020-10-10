Ardolino’s goal lifts Foran into tie with Shelton

Colleen Ardolino scored a goal in the 78th minute when the Foran High girls’ soccer team drew 1-1 with Shelton on Friday.

Coach Casey Blake’s Lions are 1-1-1. Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes are 2-1-0.

Emily Sandin gave Shelton the lead with 10 minutes remaining. Elizabeth Porto had the assist.

Shelton had 17 shots to 9 for Foran. Shelton had 3 corners. Foran one.

Foran’s Hannah Della-Bitta Falkowski made 6 saves.

For Shelton, Julia Pulley had 2 saves and Emily Codere 5.