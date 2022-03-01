Antonio Madero sixth at State Open

Antonio Madero placed sixth in the 120-pound weight class at the State Open Wrestling Championship held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Sunday.

Madero, the Class M champion, won three straight matches after losing his first bout to fourth-place finisher Phoenix Gardella from Norwalk. Seeded fourth, Madero scored an 8-6 decision over No. 12 seed Onil Carrion from Maloney in his first wrestle back. No. 7 seed Danny Carrozza from Brookfield, who Madero defeated 12-0 to win the state title, was next for the junior, who advanced with an 11-4 victory.