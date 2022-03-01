Skip to main content
Antonio Madero sixth at State Open

Bill Bloxsom

Antonio Madero placed sixth in the 120-pound weight class at the State Open Wrestling Championship held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Sunday.

Madero, the Class M champion, won three straight matches after losing his first bout to fourth-place finisher Phoenix Gardella from Norwalk. Seeded fourth, Madero scored an 8-6 decision over No. 12 seed Onil Carrion from Maloney in his first wrestle back. No. 7 seed Danny Carrozza from Brookfield, who Madero defeated 12-0 to win the state title, was next for the junior, who advanced with an 11-4 victory.

Madero defeated No. 9 John Schneider from Brien McMahon, 9-5, to get to the medal round. Gardella won the consolation semifinal. Madero then lost to No. 2 seed Ben Zuckerman from Warde in the match for fifth.

Law’s Louis Sabo was seeded 14th in the heavyweight division. The junior pinned in 1:17 of his first match. Sabo then lost a 2-0 decision to No. 3 seed, and third-place finisher, Doug Traynor from New Fairfield. No. 6 seed Vincent Scipeppi from Xavier defeated Sabo in his next wrestle back.

Foran Nicki Mainville competed in the Girls State Championship Tournament, also held in New Haven. A junior, Mainville lost to No. 2 seed, and 170-pound class champion Brianna Seixas, and Windham’s Andrea Quinones-Galaga who took fifth.

