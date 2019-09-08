Anthony throws 4 TDs, Abilene Christian romps to 66-14 win

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Luke Anthony threw for four touchdowns and Tyrese White rushed for 126 yards and another score as Abilene Christian thrashed NAIA's Arizona Christian 66-14 on Saturday night.

Anthony was 18-of-26 passing for 260 yards. He threw to eight receivers with Josh Fink grabbing four for 69 yards and a score. Justus Lee caught two for 60 yards and another TD. Sema'J Davis pounded out 92 yards on six carries as the Wildcats totaled 703 yards to Arizona Christian's 191. ACU dominated in first downs 33-8.

The Wildcats were ahead 52-0 before the Firestorm got on the board.

Arizona Christian's Tyler Duncan threw for 118 yards and two scores and ran for another 30 yards.

Abilene Christian (1-1), which opened the season falling to North Texas 51-31, will start Southland Conference play next week against Central Arkansas (2-0).