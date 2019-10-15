Anthony Davis' MRI reveals only thumb sprain, Lakers say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers say Anthony Davis is day-to-day with a sprained right thumb.

An MRI exam on Davis' injury revealed only a sprain, increasing the chances of the Lakers' new star being ready for the regular season.

Davis was injured during a preseason game in China on Saturday. The Lakers were cautiously confident the injury wasn't serious, and the MRI confirmed it.

Davis didn't play in the Lakers' preseason game against Golden State at Staples Center on Monday night, but he took shots without protection on his thumb two hours before the game.

The Lakers acquired Davis from New Orleans in the offseason to team with LeBron James in their bid to end their six-year playoff drought.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports