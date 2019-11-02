Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past Magic 123-91

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks pounded the Orlando Magic 123-91 on Friday night.

Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee, which was coming off a 116-105 loss at Boston on Wednesday night. Khris Middleton added 16 points and six rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo finished with 14 points.

The Bucks grabbed control by making eight 3-pointers during a key stretch in the first half. They went 17 for 47 from beyond the arc on the night.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 19 points. Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and seven rebounds.

After making eight of their first nine shots on their way to a 20-7 lead, the Magic were outscored 40-9 over the next 11 minutes, most of it by Milwaukee's reserves.

Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova (two), Sterling Brown, George Hill and DiVincenzo (two) connected from long range during a 32-7 run for the Bucks.

The Bucks led 79-51 after Middleton scored seven straight points midway through the third quarter.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo goes in for a shot as he gets past Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon, left, and Khem Birch during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

Milwaukee shot 50.5 percent for the game. The Bucks also had a 57-41 rebound advantage and scored 54 points in the paint.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Seventeen of the Bucks' first 21 shots were 3-pointers. .. G Pat Connaughton left the floor with a shoulder injury in the third quarter, but returned to the game. ... Kyle Korver rested. Coach Mike Budenholzer said the Bucks would look for periodic games off for the 38-year-old guard.

Magic: F Amile Jefferson, who had been on a two-way contract with Orlando, signed a standard contract Friday. ... C Mo Bamba (load management) and G Michael Carter-Williams (bruised hip) were out.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Toronto on Saturday.

Magic: Host Denver on Saturday.