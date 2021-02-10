Anderson will keep Law boys team safe, competitive during season

MILFORD - Jonathan Law boys’ basketball coach Jamie Anderson is a basketball junkie. The former Law standout (1990 grad) and college star at SUNY-Buffalo who played professional ball in Europe and the United States said that while the coaching staff is happy for their players that they will be cautious throughout this COVID-19 pandemic season.
“I was completely ready to have no season,” Anderson said. “They kids are super excited, but we have going on here is a life threatening and scary scenario for everybody. We are going to take it day to day.