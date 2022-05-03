Anderson homers as White Sox beat Cubs 3-1 at rainy Wrigley
JAY COHEN, AP Baseball Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and José Abreu made two nice plays at first base, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on a rainy, chilly Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
Looking to dig themselves out of a rough start, the banged-up White Sox won for the third time in four games. Michael Kopech pitched four-plus scoreless innings, and Jake Burger had two hits.