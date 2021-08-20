Anderson delivers 2 key hits, White Sox beat Rays 7-5 in 11 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Aug. 20, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tim Anderson had a game-tying homer in the ninth and a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th as the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 Friday night in a matchup of AL division leaders.
After Tampa Bay's Andrew Kittredge (8-2) worked a perfect 10th, Anderson opened the 11th with a hit and scored on a fielder's choice grounder by José Abreu to make it 7-5. Abreu has 91 RBIs.