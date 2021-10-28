Andersen's SO sends Hurricanes to franchise-best 6-0-0 start BOB SUTTON, Associated Press Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 10:22 p.m.
1 of12 Carolina Hurricanes Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20) battles Boston Bruins center Jack Studnicka (23) and defenseman Derek Forbort (28) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) moves the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Boston Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril (67) checks Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) against the boards as they vie for the puck, while Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Boston Bruins left wing Tomas Nosek (92) drives against Carolina Hurricanes left wing Steven Lorentz (78) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) crashes into Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter celebrates his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his first shutout with Carolina, giving the Hurricanes their best six-game start in franchise history with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
The Hurricanes are 6-0-0 — an opening streak that’s one game longer than two seasons ago. They've also only used Andersen in goal this season. He became the seventh goalie in NHL history to win each of his team’s first six games of a season.