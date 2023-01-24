Analysis: Trying to play good NBA defense 'wild, hot mess'

DENVER (AP) \u2014 Contrary to all those high-scoring games, players still are playing defense in the NBA. Seriously, they are. It's just the task of stopping two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic or Joel Embiid or anyone else in the league has become more challenging than ever. Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle may have described the assignment of locking down a premier \u2014 or even a reserve \u2014 player the best: "It\u2019s a wild, hot mess trying to guard in the NBA now," he said. A combination of rule changes, style-of-play alterations, the ongoing addiction to the 3-point shot and more have added up to the game being significantly tilted toward the offensive player. Someone will win \u201cDefensive Player of the Year\u201d this spring, even after a season where no one seems to be able to stop anyone with the ball. It\u2019s almost certain that more players will average 20 points per game than ever before. A decade ago, there were a dozen or so players. This season, 50 isn\u2019t out of the question (there were 27 last season and 31 in 2020-21). The NBA will analyze all the variables after the season. But since its sense is fans love scoring, and there\u2019s nothing out there contradicting that stance, a massive swing of the rules pendulum toward helping out defenders doesn\u2019t seem likely. \u201cFor me, a fan, the talent level is just off the charts, and that has a lot to do with what we\u2019re seeing,\u201d NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in Paris last week. \u201cOf course, the enormous increase in 3-point shooting is going to lead to more scoring, too, especially when these guys, even the big men, shoot 3-point shots as well as they do. \u201cI don\u2019t think it\u2019s necessarily a case that defense is not being focused on as it once was,\u201d Silver added. \u201cI\u2019ve been around the league long enough to remember when the claim was guys played no defense at all, and so there\u2019s a fair amount of defense played.\u201d From zone defenses to constant rotations, teams are trying a little bit of everything to slow down offensive stars. Still, the stars shine. In January alone, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points on Jan. 2; Chicago's Zach LaVine knocked down 11 3-pointers on Jan. 6; and Miami's Jimmy Butler went 23 of 23 from the free throw line on Jan. 10. Playing defense is harder these days, but not impossible. \u201cIt just requires a real connectedness defensively,\u201d Carlisle explained. Scoring is up again this season, with teams averaging more points (114.1) than the league has seen at any time in the last half-century. Sacramento leads the way with 120 points per game, with six players averaging 12 or more points. It's hardly a surprise to longtime NBA veteran Ish Smith that 44 players are currently averaging at least 20 point a game. \u201cI guarantee you, when I come and show my kids the game in 10 or 15 years, we\u2019re going to be talking about how it might be 100 guys now averaging 20,\u201d cracked Smith, the Nuggets guard who broke into the league in 2010. \u201cIt\u2019s just a tribute to guys getting better. Everybody can dribble, shoot, pass \u2014 and it makes it difficult.\u201d Bottom line: The standouts are simply doing what they do best \u2014 stand out. Doncic and Embiid lead in points per game (33.6), Jokic in triple-doubles (14), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in two-point field goals (398) and Buddy Hield in 3-pointers (181). \u201cThe league is in such a great place and people are so into checking out highlights and seeing high scores for entertainment,\u201d said David Adelman, an assistant coach for the Nuggets and son of longtime NBA coach Rick Adelman. \u201cI don\u2019t think the NFL is any different. I mean, it\u2019s hard to be a defensive back these days. That's probably the hardest job in sports, maybe. \u201cSo I don\u2019t see (the NBA) changing it. My son is 9 years old and he loves watching the NBA because we\u2019re scoring 130 points. That\u2019s just the way it is.\u201d Given rule enforcements designed to allow more freedom of moment in both the post and on the perimeter, it's only natural to expect free throws to be on the rise. There have been an average of 23.8 attempts at the line (through Sunday) this season, which is on pace to be the highest since 2010-11 (24.4). \u201cGenerally, when you look at some of these really, really, explosive individual performances where guys have put up huge numbers, I think you can immediately look at the free-throw line. There\u2019s always a correlation,\u201d Chicago coach Billy Donovan explained. \u201cThe free throw and the fouling has become a real challenge, because the minute you get your hands on people, those elite scorers know how to manipulate and draw fouls.\u201d The league has tried to minimize that, at least when it comes to shooters looking to draw contact on flailed 3-pointers. But the NBA knows any rule change or shift always gets countered somehow by smart players, who just find another avenue to get to where they want. \u201cI remember people were saying, \u2018It\u2019s all about dunking and guys can\u2019t shoot.\u2019 Now it\u2019s, \u2018They shoot too well. It should be more of an inside game,\u2019\u201d Silver said. \u201cWe\u2019ll keep looking at it.\u201d ___ AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report. ___ AP NBA: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/nba and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports