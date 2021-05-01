Analysis: Known Agenda to start, and finish, No. 1 in Derby

Starting No. 1 in the Kentucky Derby usually equates to not finishing No. 1.
The inside post is a dreaded starting position in the Run for the Roses. The horse can’t veer much to its left at the start because there’s a rail there. The horse can’t veer much to its right either, because there’s a wall of about 25,000 pounds worth of fellow hard-charging thoroughbreds there. Without a perfect break from the starting gate, the horse in the No. 1 post can see its Derby chances vanish in just a few seconds.