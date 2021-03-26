Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Anaheim 0 2 2 — 4 St. Louis 0 0 1 — 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Anaheim, Steel 4 (Silfverberg), 2:23. 2, Anaheim, Jones 5 (Getzlaf), 19:07. Third Period_3, St. Louis, O'Reilly 11 (Scandella, Krug), 10:50. 4, Anaheim, Grant 3 (Fowler), 18:57 (en). 5, Anaheim, Rakell 7, 19:55 (en). Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-9-6_24. St. Louis 10-17-7_34. Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 2. Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 7-12-5 (34 shots-33 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 10-10-4 (22-20). A_0 (19,150). T_2:23. Referees_Jean Hebert, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Bryan Pancich. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 Iowa: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman Paige Bueckers named to Wooden...By Doug Bonjour