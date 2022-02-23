Anaheim 4, San Jose 3

San Jose 2 1 0 0 \u2014 3 Anaheim 1 2 0 1 \u2014 4 Anaheim won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Anaheim, Grant 8 (Deslauriers, Carrick), 3:38. 2, San Jose, Couture 16 (Burns), 7:10. 3, San Jose, Burns 5 (Meier, Nieto), 17:22. Penalties_Benoit, ANA (High Sticking), 4:42; Deslauriers, ANA (Fighting), 18:38; Gadjovich, SJ (Fighting), 18:38. Second Period_4, Anaheim, Rakell 13 (Zegras, Fowler), 7:00. 5, San Jose, Couture 17 (Meier, Burns), 13:44 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Rakell 14 (Henrique), 16:09. Penalties_Barabanov, SJ (Hooking), 1:50; Barabanov, SJ (Delay of Game), 8:34; Lindholm, ANA (High Sticking), 10:44; Bonino, SJ (Hooking), 18:04. Third Period_None. Penalties_Benoit, ANA (Hooking), 5:35; Simek, SJ (Boarding), 13:09. Overtime_None. Penalties_Silfverberg, ANA (Holding), 0:28. Shootout_Anaheim 2 (Zegras G, Terry NG, Rakell G), San Jose 0 (Couture NG, Hertl NG). Shots on Goal_San Jose 13-14-9-7_43. Anaheim 7-14-8-0_29. Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 5; Anaheim 0 of 4. Goalies_San Jose, Reimer 13-11-5 (29 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Stolarz 8-5-1 (43-40). A_13,288 (17,174). T_2:45. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Brad Kovachik.