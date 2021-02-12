Skip to main content
Sports

Anaheim 1, Vegas 0

Anaheim 0 0 1 1
Vegas 0 0 0 0

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Anaheim, Comtois 6 (Fowler, Rakell), 12:18.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 13-8-7_28. Vegas 4-7-10_21.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 5-4-3 (21 shots-21 saves). Vegas, Fleury 5-1-0 (28-27).

A_0 (17,367). T_2:11.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Travis Toomey.

