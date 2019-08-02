An takes 1-stroke lead at Wyndham; Svensson shoots 61

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Byeong Hun An shot a 5-under 65 on Friday in the Wyndham Championship to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend

An was at 13-under 127 halfway through the PGA Tour's final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Brice Garnett was a stroke back after a 64, and six players — including 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and first-round co-leader Sungjae Im — were at 9 under.

Adam Svensson also was in that group after shooting the best round of the day — a 61 — and threatening to become the first player on tour this year to break 60.

An, who shared the first-round lead with Im at 8 under, made his move up the leaderboard with three straight birdies late in his round.

