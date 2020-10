Amity defeats Lauralton in field hockey

Lauralton Hall’s field hockey team lost 2-0 to Amity on Thursday.

Natalie Huber scored both goals, assisted by Arity Morrison, as Amity improved to 3-1.

Julia Proto made 12 saves for Lauralton (2-2).

Amity ‘s Payton Rahn had 8 saves.