American League Team Statistics

Through September 29 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 5341 736 1390 298 12 190 719 .260 Boston 5325 711 1378 342 12 150 681 .259 Chicago White Sox 5383 663 1388 259 8 144 631 .258 Cleveland 5325 666 1345 261 30 123 631 .253 Minnesota 5243 667 1304 261 17 172 639 .249 Houston 5213 716 1287 270 11 208 695 .247 Kansas City 5193 612 1272 240 37 131 588 .245 N.Y. Yankees 5204 785 1259 221 8 243 744 .242 Texas 5222 680 1258 216 19 187 645 .241 Tampa Bay 5204 650 1256 287 15 134 618 .241 Baltimore 5214 659 1240 262 25 169 626 .238 L.A. Angels 5187 597 1199 204 30 183 574 .231 Detroit 5106 519 1176 225 27 100 496 .230 Seattle 5105 646 1165 223 19 184 621 .228 Oakland 5088 544 1106 244 14 131 514 .217 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 102 54 1391.1 1085 437 1455 2.92 N.Y. Yankees 96 59 1390.2 1135 421 1393 3.34 Tampa Bay 85 70 1382.0 1207 372 1339 3.39 Cleveland 87 68 1392.0 1202 422 1328 3.50 Seattle 84 70 1372.0 1214 423 1318 3.55 L.A. Angels 69 86 1373.0 1206 518 1315 3.83 Chicago White Sox 76 79 1385.2 1281 508 1380 3.94 Toronto 87 69 1390.1 1323 412 1348 3.95 Baltimore 80 75 1373.2 1344 421 1153 3.97 Minnesota 76 79 1378.0 1274 456 1286 4.03 Detroit 62 92 1349.0 1260 478 1124 4.04 Texas 66 88 1365.0 1273 552 1253 4.20 Boston 74 81 1375.0 1344 508 1296 4.52 Oakland 56 99 1363.2 1342 484 1138 4.61 Kansas City 63 92 1357.0 1424 572 1135 4.68