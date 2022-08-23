American League Team Statistics

Through August 23 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 4092 564 1071 227 5 151 551 .262 Chicago White Sox 4222 513 1094 207 8 102 486 .259 Boston 4196 548 1067 276 9 115 524 .254 Cleveland 4094 521 1033 218 22 94 496 .252 Minnesota 4057 528 1012 199 14 144 509 .249 Houston 4116 565 1011 216 11 166 550 .246 Kansas City 4150 473 1005 184 29 102 454 .242 Texas 4140 540 999 168 15 144 511 .241 N.Y. Yankees 4119 617 991 175 7 198 589 .241 Baltimore 4081 520 975 220 17 125 491 .239 Tampa Bay 4044 497 964 211 14 108 472 .238 Seattle 4070 508 947 180 15 136 485 .233 Detroit 4049 392 917 176 18 72 375 .226 L.A. Angels 4051 460 917 156 25 133 441 .226 Oakland 4023 414 867 193 8 104 388 .216 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 78 45 1089.2 866 354 1096 3.08 Tampa Bay 66 55 1077.2 933 291 1049 3.33 N.Y. Yankees 75 48 1104.2 894 329 1103 3.33 Seattle 66 56 1087.0 975 349 1039 3.67 Cleveland 64 56 1064.1 954 329 1002 3.75 Toronto 65 55 1065.0 996 316 1018 3.86 L.A. Angels 52 70 1080.2 949 404 1040 3.87 Baltimore 63 58 1069.2 1052 325 926 3.92 Minnesota 62 58 1066.0 966 352 1001 3.93 Detroit 47 76 1071.2 998 379 892 3.98 Texas 56 66 1086.0 977 434 996 3.99 Chicago White Sox 62 60 1088.0 1022 416 1089 4.00 Oakland 45 78 1080.2 1022 393 903 4.29 Boston 60 62 1087.0 1044 386 1022 4.45 Kansas City 50 74 1086.1 1129 466 907 4.65