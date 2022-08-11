American League Team Statistics

Through August 11 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 3767 529 998 207 5 143 516 .265 Chicago White Sox 3855 474 988 190 8 96 450 .256 Boston 3860 504 977 253 9 111 481 .253 Cleveland 3746 476 942 202 20 86 453 .251 Minnesota 3722 496 932 188 12 136 479 .250 Kansas City 3772 442 933 170 28 96 423 .247 N.Y. Yankees 3763 591 919 164 6 190 565 .244 Houston 3726 497 896 194 9 154 482 .240 Texas 3742 494 896 155 13 136 467 .239 Tampa Bay 3684 449 876 191 12 99 426 .238 Baltimore 3705 467 879 202 14 115 440 .237 Seattle 3754 454 868 167 12 126 436 .231 L.A. Angels 3725 435 849 149 21 126 416 .228 Detroit 3684 358 833 160 17 65 342 .226 Oakland 3670 379 787 175 7 96 355 .214 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 71 41 992.2 771 312 1001 3.03 N.Y. Yankees 71 41 1005.1 815 300 1023 3.30 Tampa Bay 58 52 977.2 859 266 945 3.42 Seattle 61 52 1009.0 894 325 953 3.67 L.A. Angels 49 63 991.2 868 369 959 3.86 Cleveland 58 52 974.1 884 310 908 3.86 Baltimore 58 52 974.2 951 303 839 3.89 Chicago White Sox 56 55 992.0 926 383 996 3.92 Toronto 60 50 976.0 918 290 928 3.93 Detroit 43 69 976.2 906 350 821 4.05 Texas 49 61 979.0 895 385 906 4.08 Minnesota 57 53 975.0 894 328 908 4.10 Oakland 41 71 985.2 920 351 845 4.23 Boston 54 58 999.0 964 360 935 4.44 Kansas City 46 66 983.1 1007 422 825 4.62