American League Team Statistics

Through August 5 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 3586 509 949 202 5 135 496 .265 Chicago White Sox 3650 456 943 180 8 91 434 .258 Boston 3675 477 926 239 9 103 455 .252 Cleveland 3578 460 897 194 19 84 438 .251 Minnesota 3538 473 884 177 10 130 457 .250 Kansas City 3572 406 876 162 25 87 388 .245 N.Y. Yankees 3552 567 871 152 6 185 541 .245 Houston 3561 476 859 186 9 149 461 .241 Texas 3574 470 858 150 12 131 444 .240 Tampa Bay 3518 430 842 183 12 95 407 .239 Baltimore 3546 446 833 190 14 109 420 .235 Seattle 3529 433 825 160 12 119 415 .234 L.A. Angels 3480 409 797 140 19 119 390 .229 Detroit 3517 342 795 149 17 63 327 .226 Oakland 3499 367 753 169 7 93 343 .215 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 69 38 948.2 726 300 957 2.98 N.Y. Yankees 70 36 952.0 776 276 972 3.25 Tampa Bay 56 49 934.2 821 256 900 3.40 Seattle 57 49 941.0 843 307 880 3.69 Toronto 59 46 933.0 864 276 897 3.85 Baltimore 54 51 929.2 909 291 802 3.88 Cleveland 54 51 929.1 848 303 861 3.91 Chicago White Sox 53 52 941.0 878 362 949 3.92 L.A. Angels 44 61 926.2 828 340 906 3.98 Detroit 42 65 931.2 862 326 781 4.04 Minnesota 55 50 930.0 842 316 862 4.05 Texas 47 58 934.0 857 373 862 4.10 Oakland 41 66 937.2 879 333 804 4.24 Boston 53 54 953.1 911 340 897 4.30 Kansas City 42 64 929.1 954 407 777 4.69