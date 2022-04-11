American League Team Statistics

Through April 11 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Cleveland 114 18 34 5 2 2 18 .298 Tampa Bay 91 15 27 4 1 2 15 .297 Toronto 99 20 28 5 0 7 20 .283 Chicago White Sox 109 19 30 10 1 3 19 .275 Texas 107 23 28 4 0 6 22 .262 N.Y. Yankees 102 13 24 3 0 5 13 .235 L.A. Angels 130 10 30 6 1 3 9 .231 Houston 138 20 31 8 0 8 19 .225 Seattle 99 10 21 5 0 3 10 .212 Baltimore 99 4 21 6 0 2 4 .212 Oakland 99 11 20 4 0 3 10 .202 Kansas City 94 7 18 5 0 0 7 .191 Minnesota 95 14 18 1 0 9 14 .189 Boston 102 11 19 5 0 3 11 .186 Detroit 92 8 17 2 2 1 8 .185 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Tampa Bay 3 0 27.0 21 9 37 1.33 Houston 3 1 35.0 30 7 32 1.80 Cleveland 1 2 26.0 18 5 15 2.08 Chicago White Sox 2 1 26.2 17 13 31 2.70 N.Y. Yankees 2 1 29.0 19 11 31 3.10 Minnesota 1 2 27.0 21 15 26 3.33 Seattle 2 1 26.0 18 9 29 3.46 Boston 1 2 27.0 24 11 29 3.67 L.A. Angels 1 3 36.0 31 13 29 5.00 Oakland 1 2 25.0 21 12 22 5.04 Baltimore 0 3 24.0 27 11 22 5.62 Kansas City 2 1 28.0 34 9 25 5.79 Detroit 1 2 27.0 30 6 14 6.00 Texas 1 2 25.0 28 8 28 7.20 Toronto 2 1 27.0 28 13 18 7.67