American League Team Statistics

Through June 3 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 1889 291 501 104 5 61 273 .265 Toronto 1831 272 475 83 6 81 257 .259 Boston 1856 271 477 120 4 69 251 .257 Chicago White Sox 1778 272 455 86 11 53 253 .256 L.A. Angels 1828 247 449 84 8 66 233 .246 Kansas City 1727 228 416 74 12 51 216 .241 Minnesota 1842 253 440 99 6 75 236 .239 Baltimore 1851 215 431 97 8 59 207 .233 Oakland 1877 249 430 95 8 73 231 .229 Texas 1894 226 433 67 8 64 213 .229 Tampa Bay 1941 279 442 104 6 69 264 .228 N.Y. Yankees 1819 211 415 63 2 65 192 .228 Detroit 1797 204 408 65 13 52 199 .227 Cleveland 1735 215 378 79 8 63 204 .218 Seattle 1802 214 371 88 3 63 208 .206 ___ CLUB PITCHING More for youSportsJim Calhoun on Coach K, who'll retire at season's end: 'A...By David BorgesSportsPatrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley commit to Travelers...By Doug Bonjour TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 31 25 498.1 383 157 548 3.14 Chicago White Sox 33 22 467.1 392 157 535 3.27 Tampa Bay 35 22 519.2 424 163 542 3.39 Houston 31 24 494.2 406 184 498 3.78 Toronto 29 25 467.1 418 171 492 3.87 Cleveland 30 24 471.2 390 205 521 3.93 Boston 32 23 480.1 454 191 516 3.95 Oakland 33 25 513.2 494 159 487 3.98 Kansas City 27 26 459.2 425 213 482 4.37 Detroit 23 32 476.0 442 197 455 4.37 Texas 22 35 502.2 505 176 464 4.42 Seattle 28 29 495.2 453 186 447 4.50 Minnesota 22 33 478.1 464 172 455 4.67 Baltimore 19 37 482.0 482 185 487 4.91 L.A. Angels 25 30 478.2 461 223 533 4.98