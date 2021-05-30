American League Team Statistics

Through May 30 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 1772 266 471 97 5 58 250 .266 Boston 1758 267 459 115 4 68 246 .261 Toronto 1711 252 440 75 4 75 238 .257 Chicago White Sox 1654 255 423 80 10 51 239 .256 L.A. Angels 1728 234 427 79 7 65 221 .247 Minnesota 1707 240 412 92 5 70 225 .241 Kansas City 1622 205 380 69 10 46 193 .234 Baltimore 1721 199 401 92 6 53 192 .233 Texas 1793 219 418 64 8 62 207 .233 Tampa Bay 1808 264 418 98 6 64 250 .231 N.Y. Yankees 1685 199 386 57 2 61 181 .229 Oakland 1733 224 393 80 8 70 207 .227 Detroit 1693 186 381 58 13 47 182 .225 Cleveland 1596 193 343 75 8 57 184 .215 Seattle 1667 198 339 80 3 59 192 .203 ___ CLUB PITCHING More for youSportsFairfield stays alive in MAAC baseball tournament with...By Dave BorgesSportsUConn women to play Louisville next season at Mohegan SunBy Doug Bonjour TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 31 20 436.1 364 150 500 3.22 N.Y. Yankees 29 23 461.1 361 135 510 3.22 Tampa Bay 33 20 483.0 394 146 503 3.45 Cleveland 27 22 433.2 352 188 477 3.84 Boston 32 20 456.1 429 175 490 3.85 Houston 27 24 458.2 379 178 460 3.90 Toronto 26 24 435.2 396 157 460 3.93 Oakland 31 23 477.0 463 148 451 4.02 Seattle 26 27 458.2 416 176 411 4.40 Kansas City 24 26 432.2 404 202 449 4.41 Detroit 21 31 448.2 419 186 418 4.41 Texas 22 32 476.1 475 167 438 4.48 Minnesota 21 30 443.1 426 162 432 4.63 Baltimore 17 35 446.0 451 170 443 5.07 L.A. Angels 23 29 452.2 444 211 502 5.13