American League Team Statistics

Through May 22 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 1560 242 425 90 5 51 230 .272 Boston 1577 243 421 104 3 61 223 .267 Chicago White Sox 1413 223 364 71 9 41 209 .258 Toronto 1474 217 373 66 3 61 205 .253 L.A. Angels 1504 201 372 69 6 59 189 .247 Minnesota 1476 202 355 77 4 60 192 .241 Texas 1564 191 369 54 6 56 183 .236 Tampa Bay 1575 226 368 86 4 59 213 .234 Kansas City 1395 177 326 58 10 40 166 .234 Baltimore 1460 170 334 70 5 44 163 .229 N.Y. Yankees 1467 177 334 49 2 57 164 .228 Detroit 1436 161 327 48 10 42 158 .228 Oakland 1490 194 336 70 6 63 182 .226 Cleveland 1373 166 291 63 7 52 158 .212 Seattle 1407 170 277 65 3 51 165 .197 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 26 19 402.2 310 116 460 3.22 Chicago White Sox 26 17 370.0 306 128 417 3.26 Tampa Bay 27 19 417.0 343 134 427 3.58 Houston 26 19 400.1 330 140 402 3.80 Cleveland 23 19 371.2 300 156 405 3.80 Boston 28 18 406.1 380 154 432 3.88 Toronto 23 20 378.2 347 133 391 3.99 Oakland 27 19 406.0 407 127 379 4.28 Texas 20 27 417.1 414 147 388 4.31 Seattle 21 24 389.2 361 143 346 4.53 Kansas City 20 23 371.1 356 163 382 4.56 Detroit 18 26 377.2 362 160 344 4.67 Baltimore 17 27 386.0 374 143 380 4.71 Minnesota 16 28 379.1 362 141 364 4.72 L.A. Angels 19 26 391.2 392 181 443 5.26