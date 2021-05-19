American League Team Statistics

Through May 19 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 1436 221 385 81 5 49 210 .268 Chicago White Sox 1351 220 354 68 9 41 206 .262 Boston 1458 217 381 95 3 53 198 .261 Toronto 1358 200 342 57 2 57 188 .252 L.A. Angels 1389 185 347 62 4 53 173 .250 Minnesota 1363 184 334 71 4 55 175 .245 Texas 1467 184 353 52 6 54 176 .241 Kansas City 1328 166 309 56 10 37 156 .233 Baltimore 1365 160 317 67 4 39 153 .232 Tampa Bay 1451 198 333 81 4 49 186 .229 N.Y. Yankees 1378 171 314 48 1 56 158 .228 Oakland 1388 181 311 63 6 56 169 .224 Detroit 1362 148 303 45 10 40 145 .222 Cleveland 1309 163 278 60 7 51 155 .212 Seattle 1345 167 268 63 3 50 162 .199 ___ CLUB PITCHING More for youSportsConnecticut Sun name former UConn star Morgan Tuck...By Paul DoyleSportsUConn tickets to go completely digital by SeptemberBy Joe Morelli TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 25 16 353.0 296 125 389 3.34 N.Y. Yankees 23 19 375.2 299 112 433 3.43 Tampa Bay 24 19 387.0 319 121 400 3.60 Cleveland 22 18 353.2 286 145 382 3.69 Toronto 23 17 348.2 313 120 362 3.74 Houston 24 18 372.2 308 133 374 3.82 Boston 25 18 379.1 354 140 400 3.91 Oakland 26 17 379.0 371 117 355 4.13 Seattle 21 22 372.2 334 134 331 4.20 Texas 19 25 389.1 391 135 365 4.44 Baltimore 17 24 360.0 334 129 351 4.48 Kansas City 19 22 353.1 333 159 362 4.53 Detroit 16 26 359.2 347 157 327 4.73 Minnesota 14 26 348.1 339 131 336 4.91 L.A. Angels 18 23 359.2 361 163 414 5.28