American League Team Statistics
Through September 14
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|1621
|256
|444
|82
|2
|78
|245
|.274
|Boston
|1647
|224
|435
|95
|6
|66
|214
|.264
|Baltimore
|1601
|226
|416
|79
|5
|66
|216
|.260
|Toronto
|1559
|223
|393
|78
|2
|68
|215
|.252
|Kansas City
|1599
|203
|395
|78
|4
|56
|194
|.247
|Minnesota
|1573
|223
|387
|62
|2
|74
|215
|.246
|Detroit
|1492
|207
|366
|66
|11
|54
|201
|.245
|Houston
|1562
|234
|380
|88
|10
|53
|226
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|1562
|235
|374
|92
|8
|65
|222
|.239
|L.A. Angels
|1610
|233
|385
|72
|6
|67
|225
|.239
|N.Y. Yankees
|1462
|223
|347
|61
|6
|69
|213
|.237
|Seattle
|1547
|208
|357
|75
|5
|52
|200
|.231
|Oakland
|1538
|234
|353
|71
|9
|62
|226
|.230
|Cleveland
|1538
|189
|349
|67
|4
|45
|179
|.227
|Texas
|1503
|178
|328
|64
|8
|45
|159
|.218
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|419.0
|341
|116
|474
|3.24
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|16
|414.0
|356
|161
|408
|3.48
|Oakland
|30
|18
|413.1
|376
|131
|396
|3.64
|Minnesota
|30
|19
|415.1
|369
|142
|435
|3.66
|Tampa Bay
|30
|17
|415.2
|387
|139
|430
|3.85
|Toronto
|26
|20
|407.2
|379
|187
|411
|4.04
|N.Y. Yankees
|26
|21
|383.2
|332
|132
|411
|4.11
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|413.0
|402
|170
|393
|4.38
|Baltimore
|21
|26
|410.2
|380
|154
|371
|4.45
|Houston
|23
|24
|410.2
|378
|193
|391
|4.62
|L.A. Angels
|20
|28
|420.1
|397
|163
|411
|5.07
|Texas
|17
|30
|405.2
|370
|197
|402
|5.19
|Seattle
|22
|26
|410.0
|377
|176
|392
|5.33
|Detroit
|20
|26
|387.2
|423
|151
|348
|6.01
|Boston
|17
|31
|413.0
|478
|207
|414
|6.12
