American League Team Statistics
Through September 12
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|1555
|248
|424
|79
|2
|77
|237
|.273
|Boston
|1610
|218
|424
|93
|6
|64
|208
|.263
|Baltimore
|1531
|211
|395
|78
|5
|61
|201
|.258
|Toronto
|1528
|216
|386
|76
|2
|67
|208
|.253
|Detroit
|1460
|205
|360
|64
|11
|54
|199
|.247
|Minnesota
|1510
|215
|372
|58
|2
|70
|207
|.246
|Houston
|1531
|233
|376
|87
|10
|52
|225
|.246
|Kansas City
|1564
|192
|383
|77
|4
|54
|185
|.245
|Tampa Bay
|1525
|232
|366
|90
|8
|64
|219
|.240
|L.A. Angels
|1578
|228
|379
|72
|6
|66
|222
|.240
|N.Y. Yankees
|1430
|220
|339
|60
|6
|68
|210
|.237
|Seattle
|1465
|195
|337
|67
|5
|49
|188
|.230
|Oakland
|1445
|217
|330
|67
|8
|57
|209
|.228
|Cleveland
|1501
|184
|336
|65
|4
|45
|174
|.224
|Texas
|1472
|172
|320
|63
|8
|42
|153
|.217
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|26
|20
|411.0
|334
|113
|463
|3.15
|Oakland
|29
|16
|392.1
|357
|124
|368
|3.56
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|16
|396.0
|342
|148
|392
|3.57
|Minnesota
|29
|18
|398.1
|347
|134
|416
|3.64
|Tampa Bay
|30
|16
|406.2
|376
|137
|424
|3.81
|Toronto
|25
|20
|398.2
|367
|185
|402
|4.06
|N.Y. Yankees
|25
|21
|374.2
|326
|131
|401
|4.18
|Kansas City
|19
|28
|404.0
|397
|169
|391
|4.48
|Houston
|23
|23
|402.2
|366
|193
|383
|4.54
|Baltimore
|20
|25
|393.2
|367
|149
|361
|4.55
|L.A. Angels
|19
|28
|411.1
|389
|163
|399
|5.12
|Texas
|16
|30
|396.2
|364
|194
|389
|5.24
|Seattle
|20
|25
|387.0
|355
|162
|369
|5.26
|Detroit
|20
|25
|379.2
|412
|150
|339
|6.02
|Boston
|16
|31
|404.0
|470
|204
|402
|6.22
