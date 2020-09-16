Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 26 22 3.29 48 6 1 16 427.1 352 164 156
Chicago White Sox 32 16 3.43 48 5 1 12 423.0 360 179 161
Oakland 30 19 3.63 49 3 1 15 421.1 384 181 170
Minnesota 30 20 3.72 50 3 0 16 423.1 381 183 175
Tampa Bay 31 17 3.79 48 3 0 18 424.2 394 196 179
N.Y. Yankees 27 21 4.15 48 1 2 13 392.2 343 203 181
Toronto 26 21 4.27 47 1 0 13 415.2 395 235 197
Kansas City 20 29 4.43 49 3 1 15 421.0 416 230 207
Baltimore 21 27 4.46 48 1 0 9 419.2 393 236 208
Houston 24 24 4.55 48 0 0 13 419.2 382 230 212
L.A. Angels 20 29 5.16 49 2 1 9 429.1 408 267 246
Texas 17 31 5.18 48 2 1 10 413.2 379 255 238
Seattle 22 26 5.33 48 0 1 13 410.0 377 252 243
Detroit 21 26 5.88 47 1 1 9 396.2 428 265 259
Boston 18 31 5.99 49 2 0 12 422.0 482 296 281

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 57 24 119 4 482 15
Chicago White Sox 45 15 164 4 419 21
Oakland 54 13 134 5 406 13
Minnesota 54 16 143 0 442 20
Tampa Bay 58 23 141 4 438 24
N.Y. Yankees 66 20 136 4 418 18
Toronto 62 13 194 7 420 11
Kansas City 67 28 175 6 405 25
Baltimore 66 26 158 2 377 30
Houston 57 22 193 7 400 18
L.A. Angels 60 19 165 8 418 19
Texas 64 24 202 3 409 19
Seattle 66 31 176 5 392 14
Detroit 75 30 156 1 357 15
Boston 83 23 210 2 425 24