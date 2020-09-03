https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15540441.php
American League Team Pitching
Recommended Video:
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|23
|14
|2.74
|37
|6
|1
|14
|332.0
|251
|105
|101
|Oakland
|22
|12
|3.51
|34
|1
|0
|13
|302.1
|277
|128
|118
|Toronto
|19
|16
|3.60
|35
|1
|0
|9
|312.1
|269
|148
|125
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|3.65
|38
|2
|0
|12
|325.1
|288
|138
|132
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|15
|3.71
|37
|4
|1
|8
|325.0
|286
|150
|134
|Tampa Bay
|26
|12
|3.73
|38
|3
|0
|15
|335.2
|309
|154
|139
|Houston
|20
|15
|4.09
|35
|0
|0
|10
|314.1
|274
|160
|143
|N.Y. Yankees
|20
|15
|4.28
|35
|0
|1
|11
|285.2
|250
|147
|136
|Kansas City
|14
|23
|4.43
|37
|1
|0
|11
|315.0
|311
|174
|155
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|4.71
|36
|1
|0
|8
|321.1
|304
|189
|168
|Texas
|13
|22
|5.02
|35
|2
|1
|9
|306.2
|275
|185
|171
|L.A. Angels
|12
|25
|5.17
|37
|1
|1
|5
|323.2
|310
|204
|186
|Seattle
|15
|22
|5.38
|37
|0
|1
|9
|318.0
|289
|199
|190
|Detroit
|17
|17
|5.47
|34
|0
|0
|7
|293.0
|294
|182
|178
|Boston
|12
|25
|6.18
|37
|1
|0
|7
|323.1
|378
|232
|222
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|37
|15
|92
|3
|377
|13
|Oakland
|34
|9
|102
|5
|282
|9
|Toronto
|37
|7
|136
|6
|319
|5
|Minnesota
|45
|10
|112
|0
|329
|13
|Chicago White Sox
|41
|13
|125
|2
|334
|12
|Tampa Bay
|48
|17
|113
|2
|355
|22
|Houston
|40
|17
|143
|7
|304
|15
|N.Y. Yankees
|49
|15
|100
|4
|303
|18
|Kansas City
|52
|24
|140
|6
|315
|18
|Baltimore
|50
|21
|118
|2
|293
|18
|Texas
|46
|13
|147
|2
|310
|14
|L.A. Angels
|44
|16
|141
|6
|304
|17
|Seattle
|52
|25
|145
|4
|308
|12
|Detroit
|54
|24
|113
|1
|263
|11
|Boston
|65
|18
|150
|1
|314
|14
View Comments