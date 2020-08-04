Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 3

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 5 6 2.44 11 2 0 4 96.0 68 28 26
Minnesota 8 2 2.73 10 2 0 5 89.0 64 28 27
Oakland 6 4 3.07 10 1 0 4 91.0 77 34 31
Toronto 3 4 3.29 7 0 0 2 63.0 51 26 23
Houston 5 4 3.49 9 0 0 2 87.2 71 41 34
N.Y. Yankees 8 1 3.67 9 0 1 5 76.0 61 34 31
Tampa Bay 4 6 3.76 10 0 0 2 88.2 87 44 37
Texas 3 5 4.24 8 1 0 2 70.0 56 37 33
Kansas City 3 8 4.26 11 0 0 2 95.0 92 56 45
L.A. Angels 3 7 4.83 10 0 0 1 91.1 90 56 49
Chicago White Sox 6 4 5.01 10 1 0 3 88.0 90 49 49
Baltimore 5 3 5.05 8 0 0 3 73.0 70 44 41
Detroit 5 5 5.08 10 0 0 4 85.0 82 49 48
Boston 3 7 5.79 10 0 0 2 87.0 93 57 56
Seattle 4 7 6.09 11 0 0 3 96.0 87 71 65

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 13 8 16 0 120 2
Minnesota 11 2 32 0 90 3
Oakland 5 2 28 3 90 3
Toronto 3 1 30 0 60 0
Houston 8 3 49 4 90 4
N.Y. Yankees 14 4 24 2 78 3
Tampa Bay 11 4 34 2 104 7
Texas 5 3 40 1 69 4
Kansas City 15 10 40 1 86 6
L.A. Angels 11 4 47 1 92 8
Chicago White Sox 13 5 28 1 83 3
Baltimore 11 7 24 0 79 6
Detroit 14 8 28 0 74 2
Boston 17 9 40 0 79 2
Seattle 16 8 56 0 93 3