THROUGH JULY 28

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 4 1 1.96 5 1 0 3 46.0 34 11 10
Texas 1 3 2.00 4 1 0 1 36.0 24 12 8
Toronto 3 2 2.86 5 0 0 2 44.0 33 16 14
Tampa Bay 4 1 2.93 5 0 0 2 46.0 40 19 15
Oakland 3 2 3.52 5 1 0 2 46.0 44 19 18
L.A. Angels 2 3 3.53 5 0 0 1 43.1 33 19 17
Houston 3 2 3.80 5 0 0 1 45.0 43 21 19
Kansas City 2 3 3.98 5 0 0 1 43.0 37 23 19
N.Y. Yankees 2 1 4.91 3 0 1 1 22.0 21 12 12
Minnesota 3 1 5.14 4 0 0 1 35.0 36 20 20
Detroit 3 2 5.93 5 0 0 3 44.0 39 30 29
Boston 1 4 6.00 5 0 0 0 45.0 47 31 30
Baltimore 2 1 6.58 3 0 0 1 26.0 33 19 19
Chicago White Sox 1 4 7.53 5 0 0 0 43.0 45 36 36
Seattle 1 4 8.12 5 0 0 1 41.0 47 39 37

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 5 4 7 0 61 1
Texas 2 1 19 0 38 0
Toronto 2 1 23 0 41 0
Tampa Bay 4 0 15 0 58 2
Oakland 4 1 13 1 41 1
L.A. Angels 5 2 18 0 47 4
Houston 4 3 21 0 45 1
Kansas City 6 7 19 1 37 4
N.Y. Yankees 5 2 6 2 19 1
Minnesota 9 1 14 0 38 1
Detroit 12 5 21 0 37 0
Boston 7 4 17 0 38 1
Baltimore 3 2 7 0 26 3
Chicago White Sox 10 3 18 0 36 1
Seattle 8 4 25 0 34 2