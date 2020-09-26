https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15599511.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 25
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.264
|.440
|.328
|58
|2005
|275
|529
|883
|115
|7
|75
|261
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.452
|.322
|58
|1977
|289
|513
|893
|92
|6
|92
|278
|Baltimore
|.258
|.430
|.321
|58
|1956
|265
|504
|842
|97
|5
|77
|255
|Toronto
|.257
|.442
|.327
|58
|1958
|292
|504
|866
|102
|4
|84
|280
|L.A. Angels
|.249
|.435
|.334
|58
|1955
|288
|487
|850
|94
|7
|85
|279
|N.Y. Yankees
|.247
|.447
|.341
|58
|1852
|304
|457
|828
|84
|7
|91
|290
|Kansas City
|.246
|.403
|.310
|58
|1926
|242
|474
|777
|94
|7
|65
|231
|Detroit
|.246
|.402
|.305
|56
|1831
|244
|450
|736
|76
|12
|62
|237
|Minnesota
|.242
|.429
|.316
|58
|1873
|259
|453
|804
|72
|3
|91
|250
|Houston
|.240
|.408
|.312
|58
|1926
|274
|462
|786
|102
|12
|66
|263
|Tampa Bay
|.237
|.428
|.327
|58
|1914
|280
|454
|819
|103
|11
|80
|266
|Cleveland
|.227
|.370
|.317
|58
|1896
|240
|430
|701
|90
|5
|57
|226
|Seattle
|.224
|.367
|.308
|57
|1837
|235
|412
|674
|84
|5
|56
|226
|Oakland
|.222
|.392
|.319
|57
|1821
|264
|405
|714
|85
|10
|68
|254
|Texas
|.213
|.359
|.280
|58
|1869
|210
|399
|671
|80
|9
|58
|191
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|4
|9
|20
|177
|8
|522
|30
|9
|51
|906
|0
|44
|58
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|13
|24
|166
|1
|550
|18
|7
|43
|828
|1
|37
|48
|0
|Baltimore
|15
|9
|27
|160
|5
|503
|19
|13
|31
|857
|0
|39
|42
|0
|Toronto
|8
|13
|11
|199
|4
|486
|30
|6
|39
|803
|0
|38
|46
|0
|L.A. Angels
|6
|17
|25
|234
|8
|473
|21
|7
|47
|910
|0
|33
|34
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|11
|29
|240
|5
|468
|25
|7
|48
|841
|1
|47
|36
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|10
|17
|167
|3
|512
|49
|19
|28
|811
|1
|30
|59
|0
|Detroit
|1
|14
|19
|144
|1
|544
|18
|5
|40
|746
|0
|28
|46
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|12
|28
|181
|9
|508
|14
|6
|36
|755
|0
|20
|38
|0
|Houston
|5
|12
|22
|186
|5
|426
|21
|11
|38
|854
|0
|18
|47
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|14
|26
|235
|8
|587
|48
|9
|34
|828
|0
|30
|48
|0
|Cleveland
|7
|15
|22
|235
|4
|502
|25
|10
|39
|854
|0
|28
|45
|0
|Seattle
|2
|12
|29
|199
|4
|514
|47
|15
|35
|782
|0
|22
|41
|0
|Oakland
|2
|13
|38
|226
|4
|508
|26
|3
|39
|839
|1
|23
|33
|0
|Texas
|2
|18
|22
|159
|3
|522
|45
|14
|32
|705
|1
|39
|39
|0
___
