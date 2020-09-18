https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15577981.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 17
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.272
|.469
|.335
|50
|1716
|267
|467
|805
|85
|2
|83
|256
|Boston
|.264
|.445
|.327
|51
|1750
|235
|462
|778
|100
|6
|68
|225
|Baltimore
|.257
|.432
|.321
|51
|1713
|239
|440
|740
|86
|5
|68
|229
|Toronto
|.253
|.438
|.324
|49
|1666
|238
|421
|729
|85
|2
|73
|229
|N.Y. Yankees
|.248
|.467
|.342
|50
|1577
|266
|391
|737
|70
|6
|88
|255
|L.A. Angels
|.246
|.430
|.334
|51
|1718
|254
|423
|738
|84
|6
|73
|246
|Kansas City
|.244
|.400
|.310
|50
|1665
|207
|406
|666
|81
|4
|57
|197
|Detroit
|.243
|.408
|.302
|49
|1587
|216
|386
|648
|69
|11
|57
|210
|Minnesota
|.243
|.429
|.318
|52
|1671
|233
|406
|717
|64
|2
|81
|225
|Tampa Bay
|.241
|.436
|.333
|51
|1683
|256
|406
|733
|97
|10
|70
|243
|Houston
|.240
|.409
|.313
|50
|1652
|240
|397
|676
|91
|10
|56
|232
|Seattle
|.230
|.380
|.315
|50
|1612
|215
|370
|612
|76
|5
|52
|207
|Cleveland
|.228
|.368
|.318
|50
|1643
|206
|375
|605
|75
|4
|49
|193
|Oakland
|.228
|.403
|.325
|50
|1600
|238
|365
|644
|75
|9
|62
|230
|Texas
|.214
|.351
|.285
|50
|1598
|181
|342
|561
|68
|8
|45
|162
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|12
|22
|145
|1
|462
|18
|5
|39
|726
|1
|33
|42
|0
|Boston
|2
|6
|18
|150
|5
|463
|23
|7
|43
|759
|0
|37
|44
|0
|Baltimore
|14
|8
|23
|143
|5
|435
|17
|12
|27
|744
|0
|29
|33
|0
|Toronto
|7
|11
|7
|174
|4
|410
|26
|5
|32
|687
|0
|33
|42
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|9
|26
|204
|5
|399
|21
|5
|32
|716
|1
|32
|29
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|17
|23
|212
|8
|416
|19
|7
|38
|793
|0
|31
|30
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|8
|16
|147
|2
|442
|38
|16
|24
|701
|1
|28
|49
|0
|Detroit
|1
|12
|18
|122
|1
|475
|14
|4
|34
|636
|0
|24
|42
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|12
|23
|166
|8
|443
|11
|5
|33
|672
|0
|17
|36
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|13
|22
|215
|7
|503
|39
|6
|31
|731
|0
|29
|45
|0
|Houston
|5
|10
|19
|160
|5
|369
|17
|11
|33
|722
|0
|16
|40
|0
|Seattle
|2
|11
|27
|180
|4
|440
|45
|14
|30
|690
|0
|20
|34
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|12
|21
|201
|3
|437
|23
|7
|36
|743
|0
|24
|38
|0
|Oakland
|2
|12
|34
|202
|3
|448
|22
|3
|34
|748
|1
|21
|28
|0
|Texas
|1
|16
|19
|145
|3
|449
|40
|12
|31
|612
|1
|32
|30
|0
___
